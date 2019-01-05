Armenian bravado: Yerevan intends to become UNSC non-permanent member for 2032-3033

+ ↺ − 16 px

Victoria Dementieva, Editor, Baku-based Report News Agency, has commented on the remarks made by Armenia's acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan

Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, in an interview with a local public TV channel a few days ago, announced Yerevan’s intention to be elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

However, it is necessary to clarify some points on this issue. In his interview, Mnatsakanyan forgot to mention that the issue is about an election of UNSC non-permanent members of for the period of 2032-2033, which is due to take place in 2031.

It should be recalled that Armenia, which was among the candidate countries for the 2011 election of UNSC non-permanent members, withdrew its candidacy shortly before the election, refraining from competing with Azerbaijan. It was then that the Armenian side decided on its candidacy for 2031. In 2011, Azerbaijan was elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2012-2013, leaving behind other candidate countries – Slovenia and Hungary.

Given the fact that it is unknown what other countries will run for the 2031 election, Armenia awaits a difficult struggle.

It is hard to say why Yerevan is striving to become a non-permanent member of the UNSC. However, this is either empty bravado aimed at the country’s internal audience, or, most likely, banal envy towards Azerbaijan.

It should be mentioned that according to the UN Charter, the UNSC bears the primary responsibility for maintaining peace and security, and the occupant country should not be represented in this country.

