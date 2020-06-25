Armenian businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan is accused of $12 million tax evasion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's Special Investigative Service (SIS) said today investigators have expanded charges against businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan, who is now charged with tax evasion complicity in the amount of almost 5.7 billion drams (about $11.83 million), ARKA reports.

The investigators say Mayrapetyan had entered false data in the reports submitted to the tax authority regarding the activities of Globus LLC, which he owned.

In early March, the Special Investigation Service put Mayrapetyan on the wanted list. He was accused of complicity in receiving a bribe in the amount of $7 million. Earlier he had been allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment and did not come back.

A suspect or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty according to a court order that enters into legal force in the manner established by the Criminal Procedure Code of Armenia.

News.Az

