Armenian citizen attempts to transport radioactive substance to Georgia

Armenian citizen was detained by the Georgian State Security Service while trying to transport the radioactive substance Thorium, packed in four packages to Russia via Georgia.

The individual held the bags in a micro-bus, which was closely checked after the signal of a radiation detector at the Georgian-Armenian border.

"The total weight of the packages is 71.63 kg and they contain radioactive isotope Thorium 232, which is nuclear material. Radiation dose rate on the surface of the packages amounted up to 18 mcSv/h, while a maximum safe dose rate is 0.5 mcSv/h. The seized substance poses threats to life and health," Agenda.ge cited the Georgian State Security Service as saying.

The man was detained at the Sadakhlo checkpoint, the Georgian-Armenian border, and was charged with the illegal possession of radioactive substances and the violation of customs rules.

News.Az

