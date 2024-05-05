+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian clergy has been actively employing rhetoric that incites nationalist sentiments among its followers. A notable example is a recent speech by Bishop Vrtanes Abramyan, the leader of the so-called "Artsakh" diocese, in which he claimed that the residents of Karabakh wish to live on "their own" land, conveniently ignoring the legitimate rights of Azerbaijan over this territory.This event is yet another confirmation of how the Armenian Church distorts historical facts and manipulates public consciousness to sustain regional tensions. Bishop Abramyan’s statements not only misrepresent the truth but also contradict the long-standing statements by Baku, which has expressed its readiness to respect all the constitutional rights of the Armenians in Karabakh if they were to integrate into Azerbaijan's legal framework.In this context, the international community's silence is striking; it seems they should be condemning the clear continuation of policies that incite ethnic discord. However, instead, we witness a silence that unfortunately only emboldens the Armenian clergy in its sense of impunity.This incident is among the many attempts by the Armenian Church to sway the political situation in the region. For instance, the active involvement of previous Catholicoses like Vazgen I in nationalist movements aimed at substantiating Armenia’s territorial claims against Azerbaijan.Following the four-day war in 2016, Catholicoses Karekin II and Aram I visited the then-occupied territories of Azerbaijan to boost the morale of the occupiers, thereby showing their support for separatism and foreign policy aggression.The situation is further exacerbated by the Armenian media, which supports these clerical statements by spreading false information and misleading their audience. Ignoring real peace and cooperation offers from the Azerbaijani side, they perpetuate the illusion of an ongoing conflict, thus deepening regional tensions.This clearly illustrates how religious leaders can use their influence to shape political agendas and public opinion to suit the interests of the current leadership. Clearly, Bishop Vrtanes Abramyan and his allies are more interested in maintaining the status quo, which allows them to keep their power and influence, rather than in genuinely protecting the interests of the Karabakh residents.As the border delimitation and demarcation process proceeds, such statements could significantly derail efforts towards a peaceful resolution. These actions reflect a desire on the Armenian side to delay the process, possibly in hopes of favourable changes in regional or international dynamics.The international community must play an active role in this context. It's crucial that Armenia receives unequivocal signals that using religious or nationalist rhetoric in political conflicts is unacceptable. The world community must ensure transparency and fairness to minimize chances for manipulation and provocations.Unfortunately, we still observe that the historical role of the Armenian Church in fostering nationalism and separatism continues to significantly influence Armenia’s political life. This not only obstructs long-term peace in the region but also undermines true international cooperation and development.Armenia must recognize that stability in the Karabakh region can only be achieved by respecting and adhering to international agreements and norms. The distortion of facts and the spread of hate propaganda must be immediately condemned by the global community, as they contravene the principles of peaceful coexistence and international law.

News.Az