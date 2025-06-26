Armenian cleric jailed for 2 months after court ruling

This decision follows earlier rulings where the court granted motions to arrest several other individuals, including MP Davit Galstyan, Galstanyan’s assistant Movses Sharbatyan, blogger Armen Aleksanyan, reservist Colonel Mihran Makhsudyan, and Ara Rostomyan, all of whom were also detained for two months, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

On Wednesday, Armenian National Security Service officers detained archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who is also the leader of the opposition movement Sacred Struggle.

Galstanyan left his house, accompanied by masked officers from the National Security Service of Armenia.

Those gathered in the yard of the house began to chant in support of Galstanyan.

The police formed a human chain and did not allow anyone, including opposition MP Artur Sargsyan, to approach the archbishop.

The situation became tense for a moment.

Then Galstanyan got into a car and was taken away.

After that, the situation became tense again, and a small scuffle began.