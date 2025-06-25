Armenian National Security Service detains archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian National Security Service officers have detained archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who is also the leader of the opposition movement Sacred Struggle.

Galstanyan left his house, accompanied by masked officers from the National Security Service of Armenia, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Those gathered in the yard of the house began to chant in support of Galstanyan.

The police formed a human chain and did not allow anyone, including opposition MP Artur Sargsyan, to approach the archbishop.

The situation became tense for a moment.

Then Galstanyan got into a car and was taken away.

After that, the situation became tense again, and a small scuffle began.

Wednesday morning, Armenia's law enforcement officers began searches in the homes of supporters of the Holy Struggle movement. They were conducting an operation also at Galstanyan's residence.

News.Az