Armenian Defense Minister may be sent to resignation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serzh Sargsyan expressed his discontent with Vigen Sargsyan.

"The issue of Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan's resignation is being discussed in the circles of the Republican Party of Armenia. Our sources say that in a narrow circle, Serzh Sargsyan expressed his discontent with Vigen Sargsyan and lamented that he could not prove himself in the post of defense ministry minister," Haykakan Zhamanak newspaper writes.

According to sources of the publication, the current Armenian Defense Minister can be transferred to work in the country's Foreign Ministry after April 9.

According to the same sources, in the new government Vigen Sargsyan can be appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Artak Zakaryan to the post of Minister of Defense.

At present, Artak Zakaryan is the first deputy defense minister of the Republic of Armenia. He was transferred to the Ministry of Defense from the National Assembly.

According to the information, the ruling party will nominate current Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian for the post of the country's president.

The publication notes that after April 9, the Armenian president, who will be elected by the parliament, will have extremely limited powers.

News.Az

News.Az