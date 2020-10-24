Armenian diaspora’s rally outside French TV channel building – against freedom of speech

+ ↺ − 16 px

The rally held by the Armenian diaspora outside the French TF1 TV channel’s building shows that Armenia stands against freedom of speech in France.

Speaking to News.Az, Mirvari Fataliyeva, head of the Paris-based Azerbaijan House, said the organization she leads appealed to TF1 TV channel and international journalistic organizations.

Fataliyeva also described the removal by the French TV channel of the story about the truth about the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict as a crime against freedom of speech.

The French TF1 TV channel has come under serious pressure from Armenians for broadcasting a report featuring the truth about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Even the journalist, who authored the report, is facing death threats. International journalistic organizations, particularly Reporters Without Borders, as well as other international organizations defending international law, prefer to turn a blind eye to Armenia’s actions.

News.Az