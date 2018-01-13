Armenian foreign ministry: We again suffer losses

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the current stage, it is hard to speak about achieving progress in negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said at a briefing held in the parliament, Defence.az reports citing Aysor.am.

“It is hard to speak about progress, as there is no atmosphere of confidence between the parties. There is no such an atmosphere at all,” Kocharyan noted.

According to him, compliance with the ceasefire is important as one of the main conditions for confidence. Kocharyan noted that the meetings aim at solution to this problem, decrease of tension on the contact line.

“We again suffer losses. However, these meetings contribute to decrease of tension on the frontline,” he said.

Kocharyan mentioned that he couldn’t inform about the exact date and place of the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers. “However, the meeting will take place in mid-January,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az