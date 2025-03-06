Armenian general testifies in Baku court, admits fighting against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At a hearing in the Baku Military Court, Davit Manukyan, a former officer and Major General of the Armenian Armed Forces, admitted to participating in combat against the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

In his testimony, Manukyan confirmed that he had served in the Armenian military and fought against Azerbaijan during the First and Second Karabakh Wars, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He also stated that the firearms found in his residence were legally registered with the Police Department of the Republic of Armenia.

Recalling an incident from the 44-day war, Manukyan mentioned that his vehicle was struck by a Bayraktar UAV, injuring his driver while he remained unharmed as he was 20 meters away at the time. He also emphasized his full cooperation with investigators throughout the legal process.

Meanwhile, Davit Allahverdyan, another defendant, stated that he had answered all questions during the preliminary investigation. "The treatment towards me has been humane and fair, for which I am grateful. I am now ready to respond to all questions," he added.

The trial continues against Armenian citizens charged with crimes including war crimes, genocide, violations of international humanitarian law, terrorism, and the illegal use of force committed during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

News.Az