Yandex metrika counter

Armenian Gov't mull participation of Pashinyan in COP29 in Baku

  • COP29
  • Share
Armenian Gov't mull participation of Pashinyan in COP29 in Baku

Armenia has received an invitation from Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to participate in the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Agreement on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku, News.Az reports citing Armenian press.

He added that this issue is currently being discussed by the government.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      