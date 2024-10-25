Armenian Gov't mull participation of Pashinyan in COP29 in Baku

Armenia has received an invitation from Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to participate in the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Agreement on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku, News.Az reports citing Armenian press.

He added that this issue is currently being discussed by the government.

