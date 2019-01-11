Armenian health authorities report first death caused by H1N1 virus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian health authorities reported today the first death caused by the H1N1 virus., arka.am reports.

Speaking to reporters, the head of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control Artavazd Vanyan said it was a woman with a set of chronic diseases, which were complicated by the virus.

Vanyan said the vulnerable groups include people with chronic diseases, children under five, adults over 65, health workers and pregnant women. He urged them to be vaccinated against influenza.

"The situation in terms of vaccination is very bad. Only 1.6% of the pregnant women, 3.2% of the children, 6.9% of the people with chronic diseases and 1.1% of adults over 65 were vaccinated,’ he said.

He said also so far a total of 1251 citizens turned to the clinics for assistance and 693 of them are now treated in hospitals.

News.Az

News.Az