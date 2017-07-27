Yandex metrika counter

Armenian investigators arrest suspect in murder of governor's adviser

  • Region
  • Share
Armenian investigators arrest suspect in murder of governor's adviser

A suspect in the murder of Manuk Simonyan, the adviser to Armenia’s Armavir region governor, has been arrested, investigative committee reported on Thursday.

The body tied with a wire was found in Dalarik village on Tuesday night, news.am reports.

The investigators said they had checked different versions of the crime and disclosed the cause of a murder. One person was arrested.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      