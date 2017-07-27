Armenian investigators arrest suspect in murder of governor's adviser

+ ↺ − 16 px

A suspect in the murder of Manuk Simonyan, the adviser to Armenia’s Armavir region governor, has been arrested, investigative committee reported on Thursday.

The body tied with a wire was found in Dalarik village on Tuesday night, news.am reports.

The investigators said they had checked different versions of the crime and disclosed the cause of a murder. One person was arrested.

News.Az

