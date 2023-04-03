Mexican newspaper exposes Armenian lies

+ ↺ − 16 px

El Universal, one of the leading Mexican newspapers, has published an article, titled “The one who shouts the loudest is not always right” by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov, the Embassy of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The article published in response to the slanderous articles authored by French correspondent Jean Meyer, known for his biased towards Azerbaijan, points out the facts that Karabakh was historically an Azerbaijani khanate, demographic changes were made on the territory of present-day Armenia and Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region after the establishment of the Russian Empire, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were expelled from Basarkechar, Zangezur and other regions, and all Azerbaijani toponyms in these territories were renamed.

In his article, Ambassador Talibov also mentions that Azerbaijan had suffered from Armenia’s military aggression for decades, Azerbaijanis had been expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia and their cultural heritage had been destroyed for hundreds of years, more than a million Azerbaijanis were subjected to ethnic cleansing in the formerly occupied Aghdam city, known as Hiroshima of the Caucasus, as well as in other cities and villages. The diplomat also states that an act of genocide was committed against hundreds of peaceful Azerbaijanis in the town of Khojaly in 1992 and more than 4,000 people went missing, whose fate is still unknown. He notes that as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity recognized by the international community, including Mexico.

The article also states that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan is a multicultural country, where more than 40 ethnic groups, including Armenians, live peacefully without discrimination.

Rejecting the false allegations made by Jean Meyer, the diplomat stresses that Armenians living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region were not subjected to any blockade. Ambassador Talibov also points out that Armenia uses secret routes to bring weapons and anti-personnel landmines to the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as to illegally exploit Azerbaijan’s natural resources.

The article posted on El Universal’s Twitter page, which has more than 7 million followers, received thousands of views within three hours.

News.Az