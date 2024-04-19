Armenian-made explosive devices uncovered in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district

+ ↺ − 16 px

A significant amount of explosive substances has been uncovered within a farmhouse-like house located near a winery in Khojavand village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district, according to a source in the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), News.az reports.

During operations conducted by ANAMA personnel, improvised explosive devices, explosive substances, and cargo consisting of electric and non-electric detonators designed for powerful explosions were found on the specified territory.

Additionally, improvised explosive devices were uncovered and installed using D1 hand grenades of Armenian origin.

The explosive substances were rendered safe by ANAMA personnel, ensuring the safety of the area.

The source noted that during demining operations conducted in the territories liberated from occupation, mines, traps, and improvised explosive devices are regularly found.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

News.Az