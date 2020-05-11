Armenian media: Pashinyan's grandfather collaborated with fascists - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

It became known that the grandfather of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan collaborated with the Nazis.

Armenian website iravunk.am disseminated the due information. It is noted that earlier the Armenian prime minister shared a photograph of his grandfather Nikol Pashinyan born in 1913, and noted that he fought for his country in the Great Patriotic War: “Nikol Pashinyan, 1913-1943, 138 division, 554th motorized rifle regiment”.

After the publication of Pashinyan, there was a stream of comments in which users noted that Nikol Vartanovich Pashinyan served in the Nazi ranks, fought against the USSR in the legion led by Garegin Nzhdeh. Comments confirming the cooperation of Pashinyan's grandfather with the Nazis continue to come now.

After this publication, the Armenian press conducted an investigation, during which it turned out that Pashinyan’s grandfather collaborated with the Nazis. As it became known, a native of the Armenian village of Yenokavan, Nikol Pashinyan (born December 23, 1913), collaborated with the enemies and was killed.

Comments saying that Nikol Vartanovich Pashinyan had fought in the ranks of the Nazi army, namely, in the legion led by Garegin Nzhdeh, immediately appeared under the publication of the prime minister.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that the glorification of fascism in Armenia is inadmissible. The President of Azerbaijan made similar statements on platforms of various levels. The head of state also sharply condemned the installation in Armenia of a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh, who was arrested by USSR law enforcement agencies for cooperation with the Nazis, saying that this was unacceptable. However, Nikol Pashinyan in every possible way justifies the heroization of fascism in Armenia.

News.Az