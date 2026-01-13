Armenian minister says no arms race with Azerbaijan planned

Armenia plans to allocate 150 billion drams ($393.5 million) to develop its defense industry under the country’s 2026–2028 program, the Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Papikyan emphasized the importance of diversifying the military equipment market and developing domestic production, News.Az reports, citing Report.

He noted that while contracts worth 5.5 billion drams were signed with local companies in 2022, the current figure has risen to 170 billion drams, with most products already delivered.

Papikyan also stressed that Armenia has no intention of engaging in an arms race with Azerbaijan.

