Armenian MP: "Pay money. No money, no medical treatment"

"Everyone knows that the document on state order is just a trash for hospitals."

"Pay money. No money, no medical treatment. They act like this even in relation to servicemen," Armenian MP from 'Tsarukyan' unit says, according to ArmenianReport.

Everyone knows that the document on the state order is just a trash for hospitals. Naira Zoghrabyan said in the parliament on June 7 that privatization programs for 2017-20 involving dozens of medical facilities are being discussed.

It is necessary to figure out why those hospitals cannot work as state ones and why they ignore the state order, she added.

"I can show you hundreds of letters of complaints from the state order recipients. These are socially vulnerable citizens. But the hospital management does not care. This reference is just a trash for them. Pay money. No money, no medical treatment. They act like this even in relation to servicemen," Zoghrabyan said.

The hospital privatization program must set the toughest requirements to the state order fulfillment, she added.

News.Az

