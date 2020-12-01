Armenian occupation, vandalism in Azerbaijan’s Lachin ended – political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The return of Lachin district is an important step towards restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Georgian political scientist Guram Markhulia told News.Az.

In line with the joint statement signed by the Azerbaijani president, the Russian president and the Armenian prime minister, Lachin district was transferred to Azerbaijan on December 1.

The Georgian political analyst congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the return of Lachin district.

Markhulia stressed that an end was put to the illegal occupation and Armenian vandalism in Lachin, the ancestral land of Azerbaijan.

He also emphasized the great geostrategic economic importance of Lachin for Azerbaijan.

“Being well aware of Azerbaijan’s economic power and capabilities, I can say that it will soon turn into one of the most prosperous countries of the region,” Markhulia added.

News.Az