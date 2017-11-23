Armenian officer suffers for unsightly truth about army

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Armenian officer has suffered for speaking about the shortcomings in the Armenian Armed Forces.

The officer of the enemy army, deputy commander for political affairs Sulik Danielyan prepared and presented to the command a report on the situation in connection with the preparation for the winter season on the front line. As a result, Sulik Danielyan, a deputy political officer, suffered for the unsightly truth about the Armenian army.

His report says: "The personnel is poorly prepared for the winter season. There are no conditions for heating. There is not enough fuel and warm clothing. For this reason many fall ill, mostly with pneumonia. In order not to get cold and somehow get warm, the military contingent resorts to drinking alcohol, and this, in turn, weakens compliance with discipline among servicemen and leads to hazing."

After Danielyan presented all these shortcomings in the army in his report and shared these facts with his close ones, he was summoned to the higher command, where he was threatened and exerted pressure upon. Now the Armenian officer, who has fallen out of favor, is looking for ways to be demobilized from the army.

News.Az

