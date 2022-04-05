Armenian opposition held a protest action

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opposition has held a protest in Armenia, News.az reports citing Armenian media.

Protestors crowded Freedom Square in Yerevan.

The rally chanted slogans against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the government.

At the same time, protests were expressed against the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will be held tomorrow in Brussels, Belgium, at the initiative of the European Union.

News.Az