Armenian opposition urges MPs to initiate government dissolution

Leader of Armenia’s Tavush for the Homeland opposition movement Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has called on lawmakers to gather for an extraordinary session on June 11 to consider the issue of the government’s dissolution, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"At out request, opposition lawmakers of the National Assembly will initiate an extraordinary parliament session at 6:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. GMT - TASS) on June 11. The agenda will be the resignation of the government and forming a new on," he said during a protest rally in Yerevan that was aired by local television channels.He also said that on June 20 the National Assembly’s Council must call an extraordinary session and the pro-government lawmakers must accept the will of the people."We will not let them make another anti-state mistake," he stressed.

