Armenian parliament fails to elect PM

“My Step” initiative leader Nikol Pashinyan was not elected a Prime Minister, news.am reports.

During the vote on May 1 the candidate nominated by Yelk faction received 45 votes “for” and 55 “against”.

“The decision was not approved. We will meet on the matter in seven days,” speaker of the Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan said.

