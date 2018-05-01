Yandex metrika counter

Armenian parliament fails to elect PM

  • Region
  • Share
Armenian parliament fails to elect PM

“My Step” initiative leader Nikol Pashinyan was not elected a Prime Minister, news.am reports.

During the vote on May 1 the candidate nominated by Yelk faction received 45 votes “for” and 55 “against”.

“The decision was not approved. We will meet on the matter in seven days,” speaker of the Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      