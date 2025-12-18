Armenian PM urges Russia to restore key rail links to Azerbaijan, Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he has asked Russia to urgently begin the full restoration of several key railway sections connecting Armenia with Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Pashinyan said he had requested Russian counterparts to restore the railway lines from Yeraskh to the border with the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan and from Akhuryan to the border with Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

He added that he would also raise the issue of the Ijevan–Gazakh railway section in the near future, noting the need for its swift restoration. Pashinyan expressed hope that his Russian colleagues would act on these requests.

The prime minister stressed that the railway section in the Meghri area is not under Russian management and cannot be transferred, as it lies within Armenia’s sovereign territory. “This is the sovereign territory of Armenia, and we have not delegated management of this territory to anyone. There is no railway there that could be managed by anyone,” he said.

Pashinyan also recalled that after the declaration signed in the United States on August 8, there were claims that the document was directed against Russia. He said he had argued at the time that it opened new opportunities for Armenian-Russian relations, noting that railway communication between Russia and Armenia had been established following the declaration, something that had not existed throughout the period of independence of both countries.

At the same time, the prime minister stressed that the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is a bilateral project, adding that the involvement of third parties can only be discussed within a bilateral framework. “This is clearly stipulated,” he said.

News.Az