Armenian premier signals possible withdrawal from Eurasian Economic Union

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday did not dismiss the possibility of the country withdrawing from the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

Speaking at a press briefing, Pashinyan emphasized that after the passage of the EU bill, he himself said that a simultaneous membership to the EU and the EEU is not possible, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

"When we reach the point where the choice is final and inevitable, we will make the appropriate decision," he said.

The premier said the possibility depends on the will of the people, current situations, negotiations processes, as well as an analysis of the situation, opportunities and alternatives.

After the Armenian parliament passed the EU bill, Russian officials warned that Armenia cannot be a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and the EU at the same time, and that the country would have to make a choice.

