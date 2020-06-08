Armenian prime minister dismisses top army and security heads

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has dismissed today the chief of staff of armed forces Artak Davtyan replacing him with Onik Gasparyan, according to ARKA.

Pashinyan has also dismissed the director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan and chief of police Arman Sargsyan, replacing them with Argishti Kyaramyan and Vahe Ghazrayan respectively.

Pashinyan decisions come after media reports that Artak Davtyan celebrated a wedding of his son with dozens of guests despite the state of emergency that bans mass gatherings.

News.Az





News.Az