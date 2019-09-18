Yandex metrika counter

Armenian prison chief arrested on suspicion of bribe receiving

Armenia's National Security Service's (NSS) said today its officers have disclosed a bribe giving and receiving case, arka.am reports.

It said the head of the Kosh criminal-penitentiary institution and two other employees were arrested on suspicion of receiving bribe as part of a criminal case initiated by its investigation department.

NSS said the investigation into the case is underway and measures are being taken to disclose other involved persons.

News.Az


