Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh freely cross Lachin border checkpoint

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani side has once again created conditions for the free passage of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) through the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus, News.az reports.

Additionally, a total of nine ICRC vehicles have so far crossed the Lachin border post going in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus.

There were 29 persons in these vehicles, according to the information: six members of the ICRC, nine drivers, nine passengers, four escorts, and one medical professional.

These individuals' identification documents were examined before their freedom of travel was guaranteed.

This once again testifies to the absence of any obstacles or difficulties in the passage of Karabakh civilians of Armenian origin through the Lachin border checkpoint and serves as another proof that Armenia's claims about the "blockade" of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan are lies and slander.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

News.Az