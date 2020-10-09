Armenian rocket fire injured 4 civilians in Azerbaijan's Aghdam region

+ ↺ − 16 px

As reported earlier, the military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues terrorist acts against the civilian population in gross violation of the norms and principles of international law.

On October 9 about 2 pm targeting the settlements and civilian population Armenian armed forces intensively fired rockets and artillery shells at the Guzanli settlement of the Aghdam region from various directions.

Residents of the settlement - Huseynov Alizamin Javid, born in 1979, Zeynalov Elchin Ali, born in 1978, Mammadova Lala Mahammad, born in 1984, and Rzayev Elchin Hanifa, born in 1992 were hospitalized with various injuries as a result of a shell falling on the territory of the settlement.



The prosecution authorities are currently carrying out all necessary investigative measures in combat conditions.

News.Az

News.Az