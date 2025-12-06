Armenian Security Chief: Society ready for peace with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian society is ready for peace with Azerbaijan, stated Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, during a panel discussion with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, at the Doha Forum.

“I can say that Armenian society is ready; they want peace, they support the peace process and the institutionalization of peace. We are working intensively in that direction,” Grigoryan said, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Speaking at a panel titled “Armenia–Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Agreement and a Joint Future”, Grigoryan noted that alongside government decisions, it is important to create an atmosphere of trust between the two societies.

He stressed that civil society is also involved in this process. “Recently, civil society representatives from Baku visited Yerevan, and during the same period, representatives from Yerevan visited Baku. We hope to continue these activities, building trust at the level of societies,” the Security Council Secretary added.

News.Az