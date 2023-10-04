Armenian separatists laid mines on buildings, bridges and communication lines in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh - MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian separatists laid mines not only on buildings but also on bridges and communication lines before leaving the city of Khankendi and other parts of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev told News.Az.

“The detection of ammunition, mines and booby traps in several buildings in the city of Khankendi was expected. For this reason, our soldiers, engineer-sapper units and law enforcement forces were the first to enter Khankendi. It is well-known to everyone that Armenian troops and separatists heavily buried mines in Garabagh before leaving the region,” the lawmaker said.

MP Naghiyev stressed that the landmine problem is one of the major impediments to the return of former Azerbaijani IDPs to their native lands.

News.Az