Armenian servicemen suffered in a car accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several servicemen were injured as a result of two road accidents involving vehicles of Armenian armed forces.

The night before the "Ural" brand military truck belonging to the mountain-shooting regiment of the Armenian army, following the route Tonashen-Madaghiz turned over on a mountain serpentine. As a result of the accident, three soldiers received injuries of various degrees. The victims were taken to Mardakert hospital.

Another incident occurred directly on the territory of Armenia, on the Jermuk motorway. A serviceman of the contract service Mkrtch Garamyan following from Yeghegnadzor to Vaik on his own car made an accident. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

News.Az

News.Az