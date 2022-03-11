Yandex metrika counter

Armenian side commits provocations always - Hikmet Hajiyev

"Armenian side commits provocations always," Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said, News.az reports.

"Recently, we have witnessed the creation of certain tensions," said Hikmet Hajiyev.


