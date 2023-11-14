Armenian side delayed for more than two months to present its version of the peace treaty - Assistant to Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

"On September 11, 2023, Azerbaijan delivered the 5th revised version of the peace agreement with relevant explanatory notes to the Armenian side through bilateral channels in anticipation that the response of Armenia will be submitted soon," Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on X account, News.az reports.

According to him, despite the public statements about its readiness to sign a peace treaty by the end of this year, the Armenian side delayed for more than two months to present its version of the document: "The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that now it is a historic opportunity, and there are no obstacles to signing a peace treaty, especially after the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. To what extent is Armenia ready for that is a subject of serious questions now. The text of the peace agreement is not by essence nuclear physics. In accordance with the basic principles of international law suggested by Azerbaijan, the text of the peace agreement could be concluded sooner through intensive bilateral negotiations. The ball is in the court of Armenia!"

News.Az