Armenian soldier's negligence causes his disability

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Armiya.az, as a result of careless handling of weapons, the machine gun, which was in the hands of an Armenian soldier, fired.

The bullet hit the soldier in the leg and tore off his finger.

According to the instructions of the commander of the military unit of Hovsepyan, Major Harut Petrosyan met and talked with a soldier in a military hospital. As the injured soldier said, having returned from combat duty, he decided to disassemble the rifle to clean it. He pulled out the automatic horn, however, as it turned out, there was a bullet in the trunk of the machine gun.

The wounded soldier was placed in a hospital. The incident is hidden from the public, the military commander's office forbade reporting the soldier's parents.

News.Az

News.Az