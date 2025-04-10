Armenian troops continue firing at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions.

“On April 9, at about 23:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions stationed in the direction of Mususkand settlement of Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a press release, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

News.Az