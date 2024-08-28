Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces on Wednesday opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“On August 28, at about 06:45 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Arazdeyen settlement of the Davali region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

