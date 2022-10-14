Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijan army’s positions in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 14, starting from 00:40 to 01:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the direction of the Alibayramli settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

