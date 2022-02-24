Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani army’s position again

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 23, starting from 20:30 to 20:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Gorus region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Ahmadli settlement of the Lachin region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, the Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

News.Az