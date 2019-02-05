Yandex metrika counter

Armenians committed terrible genocide in Azerbaijan, Anatolia in early 20th century

The Armenians committed a terrible genocide in Azerbaijan and Anatolia at the beginning of the 20th century, head of the Turkish Historical Society Refik Turan said, Trend reports on Feb. 5.

Turan said the Caucasus has special importance in the world geography.

"The Caucasus for many periods was an arena where the interests of big countries collided," he added. “Azerbaijan has historically been the closest, fraternal country for Turkey and remains so today.”

