There is a very good phrase in our daily life that we often use in Azerbaijani: "I would dance if I wasn't so shy." We will explain why we gave this example.

Probably many of you recall the words of Igor Prokopenko, the author of "Military Mystery" on the REN TV channel: "It turned out that the Egyptians were taught to build a pyramid by the Armenians. Poor Egyptians! After Moses led the Egyptians to Israel, the Armenians moved to England. Of course you understand that the English-born ancestor was also Armenian. Im not joking, these are citations from the historians of the former Soviet Union. When English historians found out that they were descendants of Armenians, not vikings, they tried to protest but it was too late." Still, we do not want to touch this famous plot broadcasted on the Zvezda channel, which is still up for debate among Armenian public.

Morover, clever Armenian historians and religious figures claim that Jesus Christ, the founder of the Christian religion, is Armenian origin. In my opinion, Armenians should determine for themselves that there is also a limit. There are so many examples and if we dedicate this article to them, then we need to write a book.

We will explain the reason why we gave above mentioned examples.

"Nezavisimaya Gazeta" recently published an article by Lyudmila Kozlova titled "The Revival of Nazism from Baltics to Armenia". In this article, the author objected to glorification in Armenia of Garegin Nzhdeh, who supported the Hitler's ideals that ended the lives of millions and co-operated with Germans during World War II.

Let us note that Garegin Nzhdeh, personally involved in the massacres of the Jews in Crimea, had a monument in Armenia, money was collected on behalf of it and a number of streets and public facilities were named after him. It would not be possible to expect more from the killers of Khojaly people. So, Armenians started a rally in the social networks "to change the city of Vladimir to the city of Nzhdeh in response to various types of petty petitions on the demolition of the monument to the hero of the Armenian people, Garegin Nzhdeh". We would like to draw the reader's attention to the fact that Nzhdeh, who was arrested as a military offender in 1948, died in the city of Vladimir.

However, unsatisfied Armenians once again used the social network where they started a campaign to erect a monument to Nzdeh and to name the street after him in the city of Armavir, Krasnodar. After that, we imagine, they will start the campaign to name the church in Jerusalem after Nzdeh.

