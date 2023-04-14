Armenians set Azerbaijani flag on fire in Yerevan (PHOTO) (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, one of the fans set fire to the flag of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani weightlifters will take part in the European Championship in Yerevan. The country is represented at the competition by Nazila Ismayilova, Isa Rustamov, Omar Javadov and Ali Shukurlu.

News.Az