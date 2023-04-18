Armenians should not forget that the flag of Azerbaijan flies in Karabakh today, President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians should not forget where the flag of Azerbaijan flies today. The Azerbaijani flag flies in Karabakh today, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district.

“The Azerbaijani flag flies in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Kalbajar, Lachin, Shusha, Hadrut, Talish, Sugovushan, and hundreds of villages. Today, the Azerbaijani flag flies in Zangazur mountains. Let them not forget that. Can they approach those flags? Can that humanoid creature and his ilk approach those flags? They are afraid even to look at those flags from afar,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az