Armenians use radio interference against Azerbaijani civil aviation

Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, have once again intensified the use of radio frequency interference against GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of local and foreign airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told News.az.

On August 21 from 10:15 to 10:23, the GPS satellite navigation systems were interrupted as a result of the usage of radio interference to the ATR-45 type passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines flying on the Fuzuli-Baku route.

News.Az