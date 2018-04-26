Armenians violate ceasefire 102 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 102 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygeovit village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az