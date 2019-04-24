Armenia’s attempts to exert pressure on Turkey doomed to fail - administration

+ ↺ − 16 px

All attempts of Armenia and the Armenian diaspora to exert pressure on Turkey using the parliaments of a number of Western countries are doomed to fail, a source in the Turkish presidential administration told Trend.

Armenia isn’t capable of exerting pressure on Turkey with fabrications about the so-called genocide, according to the source.

Armenia cannot present any evidence that the events of 1915 were “Armenian genocide”, the source noted.

The fact that the parliaments of a number of Western countries perceive the events of 1915 as “Armenian genocide” strongly prevents the truth about events of that period from being revealed.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

News.Az

