Armenia’s COVID-19 cases exceed 41,000

In the past 24 hours, 229 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the nationwide case tally to 41,023, the country's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Three COVID-19 patients died over the past day, raising the total death toll to 809. The total death toll doesn’t include the deaths of 238 other people infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to health authorities.

As of August 13, the number of active cases in Armenia is 6079.

News.Az