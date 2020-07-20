Yandex metrika counter

Armenia’s COVID-19 cases nears 35,000 mark

Armenia has confirmed 104 COVID-19 new cases, bringing the total number to 34,981, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.

A total of 10,620 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment, Sputnik Armenia reported.

Nine patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities to 650 since the start of the pandemic in the republic.

News.Az



