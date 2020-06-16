Armenia’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 293

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 425 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,489, the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday.

Eight people have died in Armenia one day, raising the death toll to 293.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 10,529.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other diseases has increased by 2. The total number of these cases has reached 96.

News.Az