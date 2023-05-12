Armenia's deliberate provocation demonstrates that Yerevan is not interested in advancing the peace agenda: Azerbaijan's Mission to OSCE

Armenia's deliberate provocation demonstrates that Yerevan is not interested in advancing the peace agenda: Azerbaijan's Mission to OSCE

On May 11, 2023, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the OSCE made a statement regarding the provocations and aggression of Armenia aimed at disrupting the peace treaty negotiation process, at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, News.az reports.

In the statement, it was pointed out that Armenia perpetrated another military provocation on May 10-11 of this year, as a consequence of which one serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army was killed and another gravely wounded.

This deliberate provocation, which occurred shortly after Armenia's meeting in Washington, demonstrated that Armenia is not interested in advancing the peace agenda.

It has been noted that recent events in Armenia, particularly the so-called "trial process" against Azerbaijani soldiers and the erection of a monument dedicated to the "Nemesis" terrorist operation, demonstrate the growing revanchism tendencies that threaten regional peace and security.

The statement further stated that Azerbaijan, which initiated the normalization agenda and is presently carrying out large-scale reconstruction works in the liberated territories, is not interested in tension and has taken all necessary measures to prevent provocations.

It was highlighted that such provocations by Armenia should be condemned by the international community, as well as the significance of bolstering international efforts to encourage this country to adhere to the peace agenda.

